"AITA for letting my MIL call me the wrong name for a decade?"

My MIL and I do not get along. She (on multiple occasions) has given me a list of women she wished my husband would have married instead of me. She told me I needed weight loss surgery when I was pregnant (I was five pounds over my BMI, she has cankles).

Also when I was pregnant she told mutual friends she had to stay with me so I didn’t, “screw up the baby.” All fun stories for another time. I don’t care to have a relationship with her so I mostly ignore her and my husband and I make fun of her later. Not entirely healthy but it’s how we cope.