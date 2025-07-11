'AITA for 'letting' my sister go thirsty through an entire meal? She wouldn't order for herself.'

"AITA for 'letting' my sister go thirsty through an entire meal?"

My sister does this thing where she'll just say something she wants with the expectation that someone will do it for her.

For example, if she wants the AC turned on, instead of asking someone to turn it on for her, she'll keep repeating things like "Oh, isn't it super warm in here?", "Does anyone else feel really hot?" or "I heard that today is a super hot day!" and if someone asks her if she wants the AC on, she'll reply with "No, no, I'm good! But if you're hot then you should turn it on!"