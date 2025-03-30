Father defends son calling his best friend 'Dad' after mother's emotional absence. AITA? UPDATED 2X

At first, I was met with anger. Eventually we were able to have a genuine conversation where she admitted that she didn’t feel maternal at all. She felt I had pushed her too hard to have Oliver when she got pregnant and she often wonders what our life would be like she had made a different choice.

Obviously this was all hard for me to hear. Resentment was building up on both sides, but did it have to build for nearly three years? I can’t help but feel like it was mostly her responsibility to bring up this conversation.

My frustration was over her treatment of our son. Her frustration was over us having a son at all. I can’t even fathom a world without Oliver in it, while she was pondering what our life looks like if he never existed.