'AITA for locking the stepdaughter out of the bedroom? She keeps using our towels.' UPDATED

I do feel like my husband has a little bit of a problem setting boundaries with the young adults so I think he would be upset with me if I did this. I feel like what what's fair is fair. It's fair to ask us not to enter her room and I think it's fair that she should not use our shower. So would I be TA if I lock the door and don't mention it to either of them?

Ironyismylife28 wrote:

Is there a reason you can't have a conversation with her and let her know you understand her request and expect the same respect?

Locking the door without having a conversation like the adults you would make you TA.