'AITA for logging into my SIL's accounts and taking a post about me and my daughter down?' UPDATED

This is the exact thing I don't want on the internet. Proof that I have a daughter, alongside my name/picture, posted by someone in my fiance's family with a massive following, on 5 different websites. I un-tagged myself from what I could, but my full name (first, middle and last name) was on the post and still searchable.

We called SIL and asked her nicely to take the post down. She refused. My fiance then asked her not-so-nicely and she refused again, and hung up on us. I had a minor freak out, and my fiance said his sister had the same password for everything when they were kids so if I wanted he could try and get in and take the posts down himself. I said yes.