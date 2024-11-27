'AITA for lying to my wife's coworkers about where I work to make a joke?'

"AITA for lying to my wife?"

My wife F(28) works in finance and recently we went to her company event where I got to meet her colleagues for the first time. during the event she introduced me to some of her male colleagues. and somehow it ended up with me and 3 guys having small talk, while she left to talk to others. eventually they asked me what I do for work.

I work as a dentist, but I really dislike talking about work outside of work. So I told them it was nothing interesting. And the convo was moving forward. but one of the guys kept on asking and was so curious for god knows why, and jokingly said”are you embarrased cos you work at McDonald’s” he was starting to annoy me.