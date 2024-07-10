'AITA for making a girl move classes after she kept reporting my bruises to authorities?' UPDATED 2X

So basically, kay does not know where I live, knows the general town, but nothing else, I did invite one girl in our class to my house to work on a project. She was the only person other than the university that knows where I live. Kay knows this, because her and girl who imma call Lilly, are kinda / kinda not related.

Lilly's cousin is married to Kay's cousin, so they knew each other prior to the program but not really well. Lilly is also the one that told me about Kay still calling even after the authorities promised me they would not show up again. Which they haven't, they just started taking down the numbers and keeping track of who called, when, and did they call after being told not to.