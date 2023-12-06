"AITA for making a glitter bomb gift that was stolen?"

I’ve picked up some work from an old teacher of mine that involves decorating and wrapping gifts for a program he is the director of. They have had problems with gifts being stolen before but still want the Christmas tree to have gifts under it.

Where I work I can get a lot of boxes and scored a good deal on some wrapping paper and ribbons. So I get some EMPTY boxes from work and wrapped them up using pine cones to give them some weight. Only in the last one I placed a red and sliver glitter bomb inside.

To be sure and maybe use it as a prank later, I use the ribbons to mark the gift boxes and take pictures just in case I forget. There was a total of 9 placed under the tree.