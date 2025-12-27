"AITA for making my daughter's boyfriend buy a new shirt?"

Ok, can you please settle a mild dispute for my family! The 23rd of December, my daughter's (19), BF (19), came for dinner. We had a dinner then, because he's going away with his family for Christmas. He arrived, rang the bell, and I answered the door.

He came in, took off his jacket, and that's when I saw IT! He was wearing a t-shirt that said, "It's not gonna s%$k itself". I took one look at that shirt and asked him if he had any money. He said no, and asked why? I told him that the shirt showed a marked lack of respect for both my daughter and my wife.