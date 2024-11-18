'AITA for making my lesbian daughter baby blankets just like I did for my straight daughters?' UPDATED

I think giving your daughter a little space for now might be beneficial. Not cutting her off, but perhaps allowing her to come to you with the baby topic, rather than asking after it. You obviously didn't know before now, so you had no reason to think it needed to be avoided, but now that you do, allow your daughter some time to process everything.

I think perhaps a solution, were you keen, would be to write your daughter a letter with your thoughts, and give it to her, and let her know she can read it when she feels ready, but until then, you will not discuss the baby/blanket topic with her until it's a little less raw for her.