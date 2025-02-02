'AITA for making my sister almost lose her job after I refused to babysit ever again?'

I just can't wrap my mind around how a woman can be turned on by a man that is a deadbeat to HER OWN CHILD. But will give me and my mom attitude if we make plans because it can interfere with her childcare?

I don't know if she thought I was joking but yesterday she came into my room since Friday is the day I watch her son and she placed him on my bed and walked out, dressed to go to work. I picked him up and followed her and told her that she can take him to his father because I won't be watching him. Not even for pay. She started crying asking if I'm serious and I said I was very serious.