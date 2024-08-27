'AITA for making my son (16) pay for his own room in our overcrowded house?'

He asked if he could pay the difference if we did move. I told him no because during the school year all his money would be going to rent not his savings and his spending money. That obviously wouldn't sit right with me. However, we did come up with a compromise.

For $50 a month he could have my bedroom and my 10-year-old could move in with 14-year-old and I would sleep in our living room (our couch is already a pull-out). This was 2 months ago, and we already made the switch, and everybody is happy with the new set up. All the money my son is paying me is going straight into my Christmas savings and then after Christmas will go into a summer trip savings.