"AITA for making my uncle leave my wedding early?"

My husband and I had about 100 guests at our wedding, it was an amazing celebration that went on until 2 am. However, I really wanted my grandmother, who is 95 and in a wheelchair, to be able to experience as much of the wedding as possible. My grandmother has two children, my mother and my uncle (let's call him Jack).

As my mother recently had surgery and had to attend the wedding in a wheelchair herself, there was no way for her to pick up my grandmother and bring her back home. My grandmother does not trust anyone else but her children to take her (she needs help getting up the stairs into her apartment, which is not an easy task).