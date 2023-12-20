'AITA for making no exceptions for a childfree wedding?'

Kate and Jake refused, but Carl tried to convince them by saying that Hannah is already taking care of their children, so two more weren't a problem, and that they were ruining my wedding by refusing (funny that he said that)

Carl then called Hannah in front of us, but she refused. Carl insisted for a while and then Hannah snapped saying that she will babysit them only after Carl and his wife will educated them, and when Carl replied that she is to young to understand how difficult is to be a parents is she told him to f- off. We fight for another hour until they decided to not be in my wedding.