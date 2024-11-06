'AITA for missing another 'big moment' for my half-siblings? I just don't care.'

Comfortable-Sea-2454 wrote:

NTA. I got invited to go trick or treating with them on Halloween. I said no. I got a reply back that they really wanted me to come. I didn't, and I got sent so many texts from my dad's phone and phones that I assume are his wife's and his parents claiming I'm sh--ty for missing another big moment for my half siblings.

I blocked the others but dad's number is still doing this shit.

This is your dad's "do-over" family and you have no relationship with them. BTW, how is Halloween Trick or Treating being a "big moment" for your half-sibs?