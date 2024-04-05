'AITA for missing my nieces' 18th birthday because my children are the only kids excluded?'

There will be other children at this party, around 20 of them ranging from 11 down to newborn. My nieces invited me, and then my sister changed dates, so it's no longer on my kid free weekend. She then contacted me saying "you will have to get a babysitter for those 2." My other children are invited (19/13/6yo). They are hiring a hall, cooking a BBQ dinner and having a local band play, so it's very family friendly.

I've booked a holiday overseas instead for myself and the kids and we will be there instead. I'll send the girls some cash as presents, and they are both moving to the city where I now live for university next year so I'll help them move and fill their pantries as a housewarming gift, which I did for my oldest child as well. Now my sister is complaining that I'm going on holiday rather than the party. So AITA for not taking some of my children to the party and getting a babysitter for two of them?