'AITA for moving out and leaving my cousin with the rent because she kept trying to convert me?'

My dad owns two houses: the one he lives in, and one left to him by his grandparents. My older sister “Carrie” (F26) and I (F24) rent the other house. We’ve lived there for almost 2 years.
A few months ago, my sister and I (with our parents permission) asked one of our cousins “Mary” (F24) to move in as we have an extra room. Mary was going through a hard time and had just gotten divorced and had no place to stay. She moved in shortly after. All three of us pay an equal amount of rent.
Shortly after Mary moved in, she started essentially harassing my sister and I, trying to get us to go to church with her, as she is a devout evangelical christian. She would try to guilt trip us and make comments anytime we did something “sinful”, and even though we asked her to stop multiple times, she didn’t.
It eventually got so bad that my sister and I told Mary that if she didn’t stop bringing up religion completely, we were going to have to ask her to find somewhere else to live as she was creating a hostile environment.
Mary told her dad that we “threatened her” and her dad told my mom, who said we were not allowed to kick Mary out as she is family and “just wants what is best” for us. Mary got even WORSE after this, and Carrie and I began to notice that she was throwing away our stuff that she thought was “demonic” which is what pushed us over the edge.
Carrie and I secretly looked for somewhere else to live, and we ended up finding a new place that we can actually buy. We decided to do it, and broke the news to Mary, as we will be leaving in about two weeks.
Mary FREAKED the f#$k out since she can’t afford to rent the house on her own, and told our parents. My dad says we’re allowed to do what we want, but my mom is super angry, saying we are leaving Mary to live on the street, and a bunch of BS about how we’ve let the devil get to us. Are me and my sister AHs? I feel a little bad for Mary but also feel like she deserves it.
StrangeronReddit wrote:
"but my mom is super angry, saying we are leaving Mary to live on the street."
What now? Mary is still in the house that your dad f#$king owns. Unless HE kicks her out, she's not on the street. Your mom can chill.
OP responded:
I think because she will not be able to afford the rent when we leave so she will have to go, as my dad will not rent to her at a lower price.
HotSatin wrote:
NTA.
But remember to send a search party back for your dad. It may be too late for dad.
OP responded:
My dad is not religious either but he also doesn’t really ever try to confront my mom about her beliefs. He’s always just let her do whatever she thinks is “right."
Libba_Loo wrote:
Honestly, you've been nicer about this than I would. The second she started throwing away my stuff, I would have gotten the p#lice involved. Taking people's things without permission is theft, whatever she did with it afterwards.
It sucks you have to leave your home, but great you found a place you could buy! Either way, Mary is not your problem. If she's so hard up, she should move in wither her dad. NTA, but Mary and your mom, holy cow! Your poor dad...
OP responded:
I am thinking of getting p#$ice involved as she threw away something of mine that was very expensive. But i’m not sure if they will actually do something about it.
Senior_Parking6305 wrote:
NTA. Maybe Mom can let Mary move in with her and they can be judgmental religious buddies to their hearts content.
Don’t leave dad behind, he’s likely to be burned at the stake.
kiwimuz wrote:
NTA. Throwing out property not belonging to her is theft. You are fully entitled to file a police report and file for compensation for the stolen items. You and your sister are doing the right thing moving out as you owe no obligation to anyone to stay there.
EnjoyingTheRide-0606 wrote:
Nope you’re not! Remove all the names and relationships. We moved into a rental. We allowed someone to move in with the landlords approval. The person is very disrespectful and difficult to live with so we requested her to stop or she’ll have to leave. Instead of changing she told the landlord we are bad people and she feels threatened. We moved out. End of story.
Your mom is mad because they’ll be the ones who have to deal with her now! And they’ll be the ones evicting her because she won’t move. Or they’ll support her.
Talk to your dad. Tell him to deal with your mom. Enjoy decorating your new home!
Petty-Penelope wrote:
NTA. You tried to do it fairly and they doubled down. Mary is welcome to find other roommates. I probably would have given a 30 day notice since it'll take you that long to close anyway but you aren't asking if short notice makes you TA. You want to know if moving out does.
FurBabyAuntie wrote:
Mommy's whining because you and your sister finally had enough of your cousin shoving her beliefs down your throats and moved out? Why didn't Mommy tell your cousin to knock it off and quit bothering people before this went so far? Let's hope the two judgmental so-and-sos are very happy together as they wonder why nobody wants to be around them anymore.
mimcat3 wrote:
Record the convos of her harassing the two of you and let your parents listen to it. I would do this before moving, but wouldn’t blame you either way. She’s made it impossible to live with her.