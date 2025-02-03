'AITA for moving out of my boyfriends over salsa?' 'Please tell me.'

Just a couple weeks ago I decided to get a security camera to see who's been messing with me and my salsa. Guess who is on the camera mixing the salsas together? HIS MOTHER. So she's been showing up while everyone is gone, looking through our fridge and pulling out all sorts of items and going into our cabinet and getting a bigger container and putting the salsa together. I was not okay.

For the longest time I've been thinking it was my boyfriend messing with me, needless to say after accusing him for a long time, this led to a huge argument about how weird his mother is for coming into our space and messing with our stuff.