'AITA for telling my sister my wife's baby shower is kid-free? Now she can't make it.'

Kid A has a competition in the morning and I want to catch part of it. Kid B has a swimming lesson at 4 PM." So, I'm already crunching the math, including distance, that it doesn't actually leave her any time to actually be at the baby shower. Then she starts grilling my wife. She goes, "When are you gonna stop making these kid-free events?" in a snarky tone.

Then she grilled her because her kids are always the exception, blah blah. She keeps eyeing me for support, but she was being so god damned rude to my pregnant wife. I just said, "Because it's a no kids event." I then walked away and my wife handled it diplomatically. My sister was pissed the rest of her time there but said nothing. In between, I had already discussed the situation with my wife.