Husband stops meal prepping for wife after learning she throws meals away. AITA?

That night, I tried to raise the issue again, but all I could get out of her was the same spiel about not wanting to bring the food back home and it not mattering all that much.

Well, the next day was a meal prep day, and I didn’t make any for her. I put my name on all the containers. The next morning, she opened the fridge looking for hers, and she asked where it was. I told her that she had a higher than 50% chance of just tossing it anyway, and that I wasn’t going to make lunch for her anymore.

She was furious with me. She insists that what she did was no big deal, and one day she even took one of the containers with my name on it. AITA for just cutting her off like this?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

