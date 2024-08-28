Teen rejects shared custody with dad’s ex, blames her hurtful jealousy over late mother. AITA?

Then she was talking about how excited she was to be in my life. When she and my dad got engaged, she started to get agitated that I didn't want to be in the wedding and I was still talking about mom.

She'd ask me why I had to talk about my mom and why I couldn't be happy with the mom I had right there. She told me often that she loved me and wanted me to say it back.

But I never did. My dad was really weak about standing up for me or making her back off. My relationship with him get worse because of this. But I never had a good relationship with her.