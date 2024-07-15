'AITA for not allowing my ex-fiancée to continue living with me after she broke off our engagement?'

She said that trying to kick her out and ask for her ring back after we've been together for so long was insensitive and I should be ashamed of myself. I didn't budge and she ultimately gave me the ring back and moved out 9 days ago.

But she told me that if I truly loved her I wouldn't have asked for the ring back and would have allowed her to continue living with me. She said that she had a legitimate reason to call off our engagement and that she shouldn't be made homeless because of it. She said that it was her home too since she lived there with me and she shouldn't have to live with her parents.