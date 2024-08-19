'AITA for not allowing my partner's sister's baby in the wedding?' 'I may sound like a villain.'

"AITA for not allowing my partner's sister's baby in the wedding?"

For personal reasons I will not be adding gender or age as people involved don't identify and I don't want to get in trouble with them. So for some context I am a infant teacher. I am around children for 10-12 hours a day.

My partner is not around children much and is very uncomfortable with them especially very young children. My partner and I agreed on having a wedding with 21+ in attendance.

We have told our guests that we aren't having anyone in or around the wedding who is underage (both families are heavy drinkers and some are know for use and I don't feel comfortable with a kid being exposed to that). We also agreed to this because of the budget we set and the amount of people we would want in attendance.