"AITA for not allowing my sister’s 'polycule' around my children?"

I (33M) have always been decently close with my sister (35F), but over the past 5-ish years, we’ve grown apart significantly. The driving force of that has been the way she handles her newfound relationship preferences. She is polyamorous, and that’s fine.

I’m a gay man, I’ve been around plenty of unconventional relationship dynamics, what consenting adults do doesn’t bother me, etc. The problem lies in the fact that she insists that polyamory is “part of her sexuality.”

We have had the discussion many times about how polyamory might be her preferred relationship structure, but it’s not an integral, built-in part of her like sexuality is. She disagrees, and that makes me uncomfortable.