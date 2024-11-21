'AITA for not allowing my mom to use the childhood nickname I hate? She freaked out.'

Edymnion wrote:

NTA, if she can't figure it out, try doing the same thing back to her. Say her name is Mary, start calling her May-May to her face, and then tell her you don't understand why she's bothered by the fact you gave her a nickname.

Its a power and control thing, she's mad that she isn't able to walk all over you anymore and that you're standing up for yourself. Good for you! Like seriously, good for you for setting boundaries and sticking to them.

LindonLilBlueBalls wrote:

NTA. Anytime she says something from now on, slam your hands down on the closest table and say, "You know what? F-k Christmas!"

After all, everyone in your family considers it a perfectly reasonable response to anything.