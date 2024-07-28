Adoptive dad shunned for refusing to attend daughter's wedding; 'she wanted me to walk her down the aisle.' AITA?

I agreed at the time but after thinking about it, I realized I was only there for show and that if she wants to say I’m selfish and don’t care about her, I won’t go to the wedding.

Then an opportunity came up for me to go on a cruise on the week of the wedding. I went on the cruise and had my phone on airplane mode so Jane and her mom couldn’t contact me.

When I got back, I got dozens of messages from my family (who Jane hasn’t even contacted in years after her mom cursed them out for “favoritism”) about how rude and disgusting it was of me to skip Jane’s wedding with no notice and for “making myself the center of attention at her wedding”.