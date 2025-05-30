'AITA for not attending my daughter's wedding?' 'I've had to call the police.'

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Fair_Custard_9179 said:

Soft YTA. Your daughter is isolated and vulnerable. She has no close support and he's made her feel as if she has no one else to turn to. If no one shows up for her, it reinforces that belief.

Personally, I'd gather as many family and friends as possible and make it a road trip. Show up for her en masse and show them that she has a strong support network that isn't going anywhere, and show her that she's not in this alone.

She needs your strength, not your judgement. Parents are suppose to make their child feel safe and loved, no matter what.

KingBretwald said: