'AITA for not attending my sister's wedding because she uninvited my partner?'

She blew up, accused me of being selfish, and said I’m choosing a "boyfriend" over my own sister. My parents are now involved, and they think I should just go for "family harmony" and leave my partner out of it for one day.

I feel like I’m being forced to choose between my partner, who has done nothing wrong, and my family. Am I the asshole for refusing to attend my sister's wedding under these circumstances?"

Let's see what readers thought:

NTA. Unless she, or her fiance, fess up to what the real problem is, she's the selfish, disrespectful one. What's your bf supposed to do in the future for every family occasion if said fiance is uncomfortable around him?