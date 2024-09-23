'AITA for not attending my twin brother's wedding?' + UPDATE

People are so nice here and my health insurance is being handled by the company so, yay me. This means I have accepted the money from my family and changed my surname to one of the most generic surnames "Jones". Yes, I chose the surname Jones and thanks to the hungarian embassy, my US passport was also accustomed and I got my Vermont Identity Card so yayyy.

Me and my family though, we are not family anymore. I am cut off from every branch of the family and I am sent a C&D letter that is signed by all of them. I always thought it would bring me relief but it didn't. I still kind of grieve what we could have been but I look into my way.