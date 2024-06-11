Man accused of being 'horrible for not babysitting ex's 5 children for free. AITA?

Now my ex is asking me to babysit her kids during the day now that school's out and I told her no. My reasons are as follows: it's a three hour drive from her to me and I don't believe she's going to make that drive to and from here every day to pick up the kids, which means I would end up with her kids overnight.

She also expects this for free which is another reason. And finally, she is pregnant again so doing this now only adds to the concern about her leaning on me to be a father to the kids she had with other men.