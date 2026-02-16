'AITA for not being 'discreet' about my up coming procedure?'

So I 34F am about to have a total dental extraction and most likely being stuck with dentures with a slim possibility of implants down the line, I’ve already come to terms about this and honestly I’m excited to just not be in pain anymore and to be comfortable smiling in front of others.
But I was talking to my team at work about it since I’ll be off for about a week, which they are all happy for me btw, one of my other coworkers was there, who we’ll call C (40s F), who didn’t say anything right then but after the others left (C was off at 7pm I’m of 10pm the others were off at 4pm and 5pm) told me I should be “discreet”about having dentures so young in front of others.
I’m like ??? What do you mean? And she’s said she’d be embarrassed to have dentures that young and I shouldn’t go and tell others about it. I literally stared at her and said “I’m sorry you feel insecure about yourself like that, but I’m not going to be insecure about something that millions of people have...
...and especially something the people I work with will notice.”I’ll be honest I didn’t say that nicely and was definitely short with her, she was then short with me until she left.
Maybe I could have been nicer about it and I guess I should probably apologize for being short with her but I’m so tired of hating my smile and being in pain from my bad teeth. So AITA?
traditionn said:
NTA. Some people (incorrectly) see dental health as a reflection of moral character.
jayroselamb said:
NTA you’re reducing the stigma. You’re getting out of constant pain. You’re doing something good for yourself. They shouldn’t have said anything, but at least they waited to not have others be around.
Mental-Somewhere-120 said:
NTA. Stigmas for these things will never go away if we don’t talk about them… What is the shame in having dentures? Now your teeth are perfect forever boo-hoo how embarrassing.
Ladyspiritwolf said:
NTA. Just because she would feel embarrassed doesn't mean you should be too. She's projecting her feelings onto you.
DarkLadyNyara said:
NTA - you may not have been perfectly polite, but she was outright rude. Anyway, I hope everything goes well for you!
lolafoxybrown said:
NTA. You're entitled to be excited and C has no right to tell you how to feel. If you're comfortable sharing that's also your right. C needs to mind their own business.
GoingToRedRobin said:
NTA. She has no business telling people what they should or should not feel self conscious about. I'm excited for you and your new smile! You don't owe her an apology.