'AITA for not being excited for my wedding?' 'She told me I should choose to be happy.'

"AITA for not being excited for my wedding?"

Let me start the whole thing my saying I am excited for the marriage itself. I’m excited to marry my FH. And I already know that the marriage is more important than the wedding - so please no comments saying that. I also HATE the fact that I’m not excited.

Background: So I (27F) and my FH (27M) are getting married in less than 2 weeks. We’ve been engaged for 1.5 years. Throughout the engagement there has been drama from everyone about the cost, the decisions I make regarding the wedding, and the guest list. Now the biggest issue that leads into this week: since the beginning my mom has been calling me and telling about drama happening with one of aunts as well as drama between my bridesmaids.