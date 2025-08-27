'AITA for not being excited over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement?'

I (31M) and my GF(29F) were texting back and forth today while I was at work and she had just gotten home from work. To preface, my GF is a pretty big Swiftie and I was having a rough day at work so I was in a pretty sour mood to begin with but I was happy to get texts from my GF to kinda bring me some peace. Anyway we were texting and suddenly she sends me a “IT’S HAPPENED."
I thought she had gotten a promotion or been approved to be a trainer at work or something very important. After asking what it was, I was sent a screenshot of the engagement announcement to which I responded with the flat smile emoji.
I’m not one to care much for celebrities and their lives to begin with so seeing this, I was thinking “really? This is news?” She then responded saying “It’s a big deal” to which I commented “No it isn’t."
She then proceeded to list off things I liked saying none of them mattered. She then told me that she no longer wanted to attend the dinner at my parents’ new home that we were supposed to go to that night because she “wasn’t in the mood anymore." After telling her that I was having a stressful day at work and that “I’m sorry I’m not jumping for joy over Taylor Swift," it was silence for the rest of the day. AITA?
Any-Imagination6240 said:
YTA minor. It isn't about the topic but about the dynamic surrounding it, you know your gf and her infantile celebrity worship. It is her 'hobby', her topic of interest and naturally she wants is excited by what excites her (her hobby) and wants to share it with person close to her.
You probably made her feel dumb and dismissed, it doesn't have to make sense to you. You could have conveyed your momentary disinterest in ways that didn't make her feel bad about herself.
ltdonut said:
NTA dang how many guys are getting in trouble for not caring my gf just texted me about the announcement I forgot to respond back and she was playfully annoyed about it too. But maybe be careful about dismissing her I’ve been there and hear way too much about Taylor but I smile and nod when she gushes about it. Like she does my nerdy crap.
RefrigeratorFun4676 said:
Ok - YTA for being "meh" about something you know your gf thinks is a big deal. You yourself can give zero f@&$ about it, but what she heard was you dismissing her feelings. Sorry you had a bad day, but you could have just sent a party emoji for the same amount of effort and none of this would have happened…
Usual-Reputation-208 said:
NTA...lots of us have zero interest in those two.
Putasonder said:
I don’t care about it either, but it seems like you could’ve managed a “Cool” for the woman you supposedly care about.
Narciii said:
NTA, it's two rich and famous people getting married. They're not friends, family members, coworkers, or even acquaintances. She's more than welcome to be excited about it but you're not required to be. "I'm happy you're happy" is something I say (with sincerity) to friends who are excited about things I'm not into, but everyone has rough days and responds in a less than perfectly pleasant way.
Fatt3stAveng3r said:
YTA. Here's the thing. It isn't about whether you care about the celebrities. It's nice to show interest in what your SO cares about. I don't have any investment or interest in World of Warcraft, but whenever there's a new patch or campaign that comes out...
I get my husband a themed t-shirt and make snacks so he can game all night the first day it comes out. I'm happy he shares his interests with me. That's why you should care. It ain't got nothing to do with Taylor Swift.
badcgi said:
ESH. Do you want to be right or do you want to be in a relationship? Sure it literally doesn't matter if Taylor Swift got engaged or not, sure you don't have to care, but your gf does, so is it really that hard to say "Oh, good for them?" Yes she is being an asshole for her wild overreaction, but you had to have known that you were antagonizing her for how you approached it.