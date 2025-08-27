'AITA for not being excited over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement?'

Fatt3stAveng3r said:

YTA. Here's the thing. It isn't about whether you care about the celebrities. It's nice to show interest in what your SO cares about. I don't have any investment or interest in World of Warcraft, but whenever there's a new patch or campaign that comes out...

I get my husband a themed t-shirt and make snacks so he can game all night the first day it comes out. I'm happy he shares his interests with me. That's why you should care. It ain't got nothing to do with Taylor Swift.

badcgi said:

ESH. Do you want to be right or do you want to be in a relationship? Sure it literally doesn't matter if Taylor Swift got engaged or not, sure you don't have to care, but your gf does, so is it really that hard to say "Oh, good for them?" Yes she is being an asshole for her wild overreaction, but you had to have known that you were antagonizing her for how you approached it.