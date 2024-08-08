'AITA for not being excited to see my wife during my morning commute?'

"AITA for not acting happy when my wife saw me on our morning commute."

cyklone36 writes:

So I (31M) was driving to work this morning, and I'm getting close to my exit. I'm driving along in the middle lane, pass this slower car in the right lane, and I'm about to switch lanes when the car in the right lane suddenly speeds up, blocking my access to that lane.

Automatically, I'm annoyed, and I look over to see what the hell is wrong with that driver. Turns out it's my wife (30F), and she's smiling and waving, happy to see me on her way to work. I don't wave back or smile—keep in mind I'm already annoyed at the driver speeding up to block my way, trying to make my exit, and caught by surprise to see my wife.