'AITA for not being excited to see my wife during my morning commute?'

cyklone36 writes:
So I (31M) was driving to work this morning, and I'm getting close to my exit. I'm driving along in the middle lane, pass this slower car in the right lane, and I'm about to switch lanes when the car in the right lane suddenly speeds up, blocking my access to that lane.
Automatically, I'm annoyed, and I look over to see what the hell is wrong with that driver. Turns out it's my wife (30F), and she's smiling and waving, happy to see me on her way to work. I don't wave back or smile—keep in mind I'm already annoyed at the driver speeding up to block my way, trying to make my exit, and caught by surprise to see my wife.
My wife sends me a message when she gets to work, saying she was sad I didn't wave back, but I figured she was joking and forgot about it. Later tonight, she brought it up, and we ended up having a mini-argument over it. Turns out her feelings were actually hurt by me not acting happy to see her.
From my point of view, I was kind of annoyed because I could have missed my exit or, worse, gotten in an accident. I just don't think the freeway at 7 a.m. is the place to do that. From her point of view, she was trying to make a connection and show love, and I didn't reciprocate that. AITA for not waving back to my wife on the freeway when I was trying to change lanes and make my exit?
Here are the top comments:
comeholdme says:
YTA but not for being caught off guard — but rather for initially ignoring her when she said she was sad. She made two bids for your attention that morning, and both were ignored/rebuffed.
OpportunityProof8197 says:
YTA - we need to cherish our wives man. Life is short. You have a built in best friend and lover who supports you and loves you. This is a rarity. I know how frustrating the daily commute is, but you can’t let those inconsiderate and entitled drivers bother you. It isn’t worth it. Try to make everyday count and share that with your wife. There’s too much hate in the world. Combat it by prioritizing her and making her happy.
Circle_K_Hole says:
YTA...You didn't recognize your wife or her license plate? Somebody is happy to see you, and your priority is driving aggressively....Sounds pretty AH to me.
BrutalBlonde82 says:
YTA because instead of reasurring your wife that you even LIKE her, you decided to argue with her about your god-given right to straight up ignore her whenever you're grumpy at traffic. Also, you're a sh$^#y driver who tried to hurry up and pass someone right before your exit, and then you're all pissy traffic doesn't move out of YOUR way fast enough.
What do you think?