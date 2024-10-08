'AITA for not being sad after my daughter passed away?'

My ex-girlfriend is a wreck, understandably. We weren't together when our daughter was born, and our relationship was already strained, but we tried to co-parent. I did everything I was supposed to—visited regularly, helped out financially, and tried to be a good dad—but that emotional connection never really clicked for me.

The thing is, I’ve never been an emotional person. Growing up, I didn’t cry at funerals, and I never got too worked up over anything. Even when other difficult things happened in my life, I just handled them and moved on. So the fact that I don’t feel devastated right now doesn’t surprise me, but it seems to bother everyone else.