'AITA for not calling my wife’s daughter to invite her to Christmas?' UPDATED.

I am very grateful for the help she provided. When Jane’s father had died, his mother had helped with the funeral expenses and had purchased a double plot.

When Jane prepared the funeral, she organized everything so that Beth would be buried next to Jane’s father, her first husband. I was shocked and felt that this was done somewhat behind my back. My wife had never told me of this, but Jane assured me that this was what Beth would have wanted. I talked with Tom and Kristi, and they know I intend to be cremated.

Because of that, they thought that this was reasonable, and the plot was already paid for. At the memorial service, Jane was rightfully upset. She told many of the other mourners that she was now orphaned and that she and her two kids had no close family left.