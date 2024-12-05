'AITA for not caring about my partner's PTSD?'

During our conversation he was talking about it and saying that some of the stuff I said and did during that time caused him PTSD.

He went into some detail about how it was traumatizing. To be fair, there were a lot of regretful things said and done at that time. But we decided to make it work and stay together. I feel like if it was really THAT BAD, he wouldn't have agreed to continue the relationship.

I guess I'm just annoyed by this because why is he JUST NOW telling me this? We talked about it before deciding to get back together but he didn't mention anything about trauma or PTSD.