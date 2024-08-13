'AITA for not caring that my boyfriend’s parents can’t retire? They demand so much from him.'

The problem here is both of you aren't wrong, you just have different opinions. Its a difficult situation telling someone to pull back on helping their parents but it does sound like they may be taking advantage of him.

They should be trying to live independently for as long as they can to allow you and your boyfriend to plan for a future and life together rather than expecting him to help. Do they know how much of his paycheque he is giving them every month?

You are 100% in your right to feel uncomfortable and be disappointed but I'm not sure how stuck in his ways your boyfriend is and if any amount of conversation can help. Him telling you that you just have to deal with it would be enough for someone to leave and rightfully so.