'AITA for not caring that my ex-wife had baby with the guy she left me for?' UPDATED

I figured Grace probably told her which was true and I found out Grace even sent pictures of my son I’d sent to her to Emily! I told Grace it’s fine if she wants to be friends with Emily but it’s not cool if she sends pictures of my newborn son to my ex wife. Sandy was pissed too and Grace apologized and hasn’t sent any more pictures or info I don’t want shared.

Well, I thought I wouldn’t hear from Emily again until she told me about a month after my son was born that she was pregnant with the guy she left me for. All I said was a generic “congratulations” and she got mad that was all I had to say. I just said to her we’re not in each other’s lives and that why would I really care? That kid was nothing to do with me. She tried messaging me again and I ignored her.