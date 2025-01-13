Misunderstanding during workplace argument earns woman unexpected sympathy as coworkers believe she can't have kids. AITA?

I believe in equality. If a mother can have her time off, so can I. But then I heard someone say that a “childfree” person doesn’t understand “real life” and has no right to compare themselves to someone with a three-year-old.

I snapped again. I asked how they knew I didn’t have kids of my own to take care of. I don’t have kids, nor do I want them, but that’s no one’s business. I was so angry I blurted out the first thing that came to mind, which somehow wasn’t even true or fitting the situation. I yelled, “Not everyone is lucky enough to have kids! Maybe think before you speak!” (oh, the irony).