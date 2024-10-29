'AITA for not consoling my bf because I make more money than him?' MAJOR UPDATE

I just couldn't figure out a way to make him feel better without lying more or making myself small. I guess I could have told him that working in a farm store is super f-ing manly or something, I dunno. It's easy to think of these things afterward. My guess is it's some early mid-life crisis, but I resent that it's coming at my expense.

That because I'm doing well, he feels bad. If I found out he secretly had a lot of family money I'd be really happy and glad for him. But no, learning I could cover a 5000 dollar bill for my own business made him feel like less of a man to the point where he had to throw shade on me. That's a "him" problem. I'm still kinda pissed about that.

I don't know. I'm also coming from a place of super-privilege because it's been a few years since I've had to think about bills and I don't care what people say, that changes you.

So AITA? (And also, what do I do now?)