'AITA for not cooking breakfast for my niece and nephew?' 'She's expecting ME to apologize.'

The next morning, I was making breakfast potatoes and eggs but all I heard was “we don’t want that. We want something different” so again, I obliged…finally after 3 mornings of my unwanted food critics getting a separate meal, I finally told them “I’m no longer cooking 2 different meals for breakfast. If you don’t like what I’m making, go ask your mom to get up and do it."

So, they went upstairs to wake her up, but she still didn’t come downstairs until after 1pm. The kids immediately started complaining that I “refused to feed them” and my sister was PISSED. She started in about how they need to be fed by a certain time and a bunch of other things that she said to try and intentionally hurt me.