'AITA for not cooking fancier meals?' 'My husband wants me to change things up.'

I'm the only one who cooks in our house. It's just 4 of us, my husband, me and my daughter and little brother. My husband is 27 and I'm 25. My husband barely knows how to make eggs, even though I've tried to talk to him constantly about learning how to cook. My daughter and brother are still in elementary school so they only help me cook.
The responsibility falls on me and it's honestly exhausting...so, I just set up a system in my head. It's easy, for breakfast It's just something with eggs or cereal. Lunch is some sort of sandwich, burger, or leftovers. Dinner is the meal I usually plan but I have like 10 dishes I repeat. Sometimes I'll go off, especially Sunday, but generally I stay because it's easier for me mentally.
Well, one day I made just pasta alfredo with chicken and as we were eating, my husband mentions that it would be nice if I made "fancier" dishes. I asked him what he meant and he explained he wants me to change things up, add some more meat dishes and variety.
Next time, we went out shopping and I was putting ingredients I don't usually buy into the cart. As the ingredients started piling up, my husband was getting all puffy and upset. We got to the meat aisle and I started picking out beef and that's when my husband lost it and started taking things out of the cart.
Saying that we can't afford my "fancy living." I blinked at him and tried to explain that he was the one who asked for variety and different dishes, so I'm buying different ingredients. He rolled his eyes and told me that I'm being dramatic. I just let him do his thing, taking out most of the ingredients out.
The next week, I made the same dishes because that's all I had ingredients for. A week passed and my husband was all pouting that I made fried rice again and that he's sick of chicken. When I pointed out that he took out all the beef out of our cart, he blew up on me again and said I'm being an ahole because he doesn't know how to cook? AITA?
IllustriousSyzygy said:
NTA. I would stop cooking for His Grace, the Duke of Minimum Effort for a while. Possibly for ever. Just feed yourself and your kids. Your foods aren't good enough for Sir Requireth All, so why bother? Reginald Expectington III can learn to cook for himself, unless he is mentally impaired somehow.
Tell him that you are very excited to taste his beef Wellingtons and nicely seared halibuts. I absolutely despise people who are about as useful as a handful of dirt, yet act all entitled and crap on people who take care of them. NTA-NTA-NTA. The absolute gall.
curly-sue99 said:
The thing that bothers me is that he complains about something then gets angry when you try to do what he wants. When you point that out, he gets angry at you. It sounds like he just wants to be angry at you. It’s so bizarre. NTA.
piedpipershoodie said:
NTA. The next time he talks crap, drop The Joy of Cooking in his lap. And the next. Every single time. He can learn to cook or he can shut up.
Berim13 said:
NTA. If he wants "fancier" meals he needs to provide a "fancier" budget.
Labradawgz90 said:
NTA - I'm sorry but does your husband have a learning disability. I am seriously asking because it sounds like he is not comprehending what he did. If he did understand then he's a complete a. I wouldn't put up with that crap.
HNutz said:
How does he expect you to make different food with the same materials? NTA.