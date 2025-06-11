'AITA for not cooking fancier meals?' 'My husband wants me to change things up.'

Next time, we went out shopping and I was putting ingredients I don't usually buy into the cart. As the ingredients started piling up, my husband was getting all puffy and upset. We got to the meat aisle and I started picking out beef and that's when my husband lost it and started taking things out of the cart.

Saying that we can't afford my "fancy living." I blinked at him and tried to explain that he was the one who asked for variety and different dishes, so I'm buying different ingredients. He rolled his eyes and told me that I'm being dramatic. I just let him do his thing, taking out most of the ingredients out.