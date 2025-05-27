'AITA for not disclosing my family wealth to my BF?'

"AITA for not disclosing family wealth to my BF?"

Let me make this clear upfront I (25f) am not wealthy, my family i.e. my parents and grandparents are. As an only child one day I will inherit a good portion of monetary assets but today isn't that day. Today I'm just an RN, who makes around 40k USD a year because I am just starting out in my chosen career.

I live in a flat which I pay for myself each month, I drive a second-hand car because it works just fine, I pay all my own bills, and I don't take extravagant trips or anything like that. I love my life I worked hard to get this far my parents didn't even pay for college because they wanted me to succeed on my own.