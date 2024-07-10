GF feels taken for granted as BF delays marriage; 'AITA for not doing extra for my boyfriend?'

I’ve asked about us getting engaged and he says rings are too expensive, I’ve sent him rings I would be happy with, the most expensive being $100 and he says I’m worth more than something that cheap.

My relationship before this one we lived together for a short time and then married. I suppose after moving in with my current boyfriend I fell into the wifey role maybe because that’s what I was used to?

I enjoy doing all these things for him, but I feel like he basically has a wife and all of the benefits without the commitment, so why would he ever get married? He made a comment recently during a conversation that he had never had someone take care of him the way I do other than his mother and his ex wife.