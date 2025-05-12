'AITA for not driving to see my mom on Mother's Day? She lives an hour away.'

Earlier this week, my sister had messaged me asking if I was coming to my mom's for Mother's Day, but it was a chaotic day so I accidentally left it on read and straight up forgot about the message until writing this post. Now that I think about it, it was probably her trying to secure someone to see my mom so she could go off and do her own thing.

When my mom asked me to come this weekend, I wrestled with it, but ultimately decided to stay home to do projects we needed to get done, and offered to come my next weekend off. She pushed back a bit, but I stayed firm (trying to work on boundaries) and told her I could not this weekend. She eventually gave a reluctant OK.