'AITA for not eating the birthday cake my boyfriend got me?'

I don't think the others took huge notice but once the party ended i started getting unready when my boyfriend comes into our room and is like "why do you have to act like a child all the time??"

And I'm like what the hell and he's like "you have to make a scene just cos I didn't get your effing carrot cake" and he went on about how nobody likes carrot cake and how I'm spoiled and selfish and looked stupid not eating cake at my own birthday and then claimed he couldn't find carrot cake which is crazy cos:

1. I've never not gone to that shop and NOT seen carrot cake, and 2. even if there wasn't any he coulda picked ANY other flavour, besides the only one I hate.