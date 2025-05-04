'AITA for not firing my nanny so my ex and I can share?'

When she only has my kids I pay her $25 an hour. When she has other kids (almost every day) I pay her $15. I also do some other work for her like basic accounting , writing up contracts for the other parents to sign, and writing waivers for her driving the kids in exchange for the lower rate when it’s just us.

We’re the only people she works with consistently but she has a list of people that use her when their after school care falls through for any reason other than contagious illness. She typically has extra kids at least 3 days a week but usually closer to 4 or sometimes 5.