'AITA for not forgiving my dad for what he said? He implied that I'm not his ideal son.' UPDATED

So my mom went to talk to our dad and like an hour later she made us all sit down in the living room to talk. My dad was mad now. He told us that we need to say whatever is on our minds because now our mom is asking if we caught him cheating on her or something. She was running out of theories for why we were mad.

Tbf she guessed it right on the second day asking if he had said something to make me mad or upset but I lied and said no at the time. She said she knows it has something to do with me because I was mad at him first. So I finally told her what I overheard my dad say. My mom was shocked and my dad immediately denied it which really sucked.