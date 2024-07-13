'AITA for not forgiving my former friend and saying I'll leave my husband if he reconciles with her?'

I was blindsided and we demanded Katelyn come with us, but she wouldn't. The police were called and pretty much said she was close enough to 18 that they wouldn't get involved.

So basically Katelyn got no punishment. We took her phone that night but that was it. Erin let her drive a car she owned, let her stay there for free on all of her breaks from college, and even gave her a cushy summer job.

Erin is dead to me. I will never forgive her, but recently she sent us a long text about how she is getting married, she misses our friendship, so much time has past. She said she just wanted to help Katelyn and if we could see Katelyn now, we would know she did the right thing.